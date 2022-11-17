US superstar Snoop Dogg left the internet in stitches when he posted a picture of himself rocking a hilarious outfit

Social media users roasted the hip-hop mogul following his latest post and others reminded him that Halloween was a few weeks back

Some people noticed that Snoop rocks his Converse with every outfit he wears while others praised the rapper for his sense of humour

Snoop Dogg is a hilarious uncle. The seasoned US rapper took to his timeline and posted a funny snap of himself rocking a bizarre outfit.

Snoop Dogg left the internet in stitches with his hilarious outfit. Image: @snoopdogg

Source: Instagram

The hip-hop mogul's latest post left the internet in stitches. Peeps roasted the Young, Wild & Free hitmaker. Many hilariously reminded him that Halloween was two weeks back.

Snoop Dogg posted the pic of himself rocking the unusual outfit on Twitter. He captioned it:

Some peeps took to Snoop's comment section and roasted him for always rocking his Converse sneakers all the time while others said they love his sense of humour.

@RichatKnight said:

"Halloween was 2 weeks ago."

@RIPlegacyAuto wrote:

"Snoop missed the memo that Halloween already passed."

@soullesss666 commented:

"This goes hard."

@CalmFreeboy said:

"For me its the @Converse all the time."

@Slade2Rk wrote:

"That’s hilarious."

@cookiedamin904 commented:

"Gotta love this dude here man. @SnoopDogg you keep it coming."

@Ieremia6Sio added:

"Looking fly."

Snoop Dogg's fans celebrate his birthday by listing rapper's best songs

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Snoop Dogg turned 51 on Thursday, 2O October. In celebration of the hip-hop superstar's birthday, his fans flooded social media with their favourite songs from the rapper.

The hip-hop icon's fans took to the publication's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared titles of Snoop Dogg's songs they bump on a daily. @Wizard_Geek15 wrote:

"1. Who am I (What's My Name?) 2. Gin and Juice 3. Nuthin' But a "G" Thang (w/Dr. Dre) 4. Still D.R.E. (w/Dr. Dre) 5. Drop It Like it's Hot feat. Pharrell Williams 6. Institutionalized (w/Kendrick Lamar, Anna Wise and Bilal)."

