A video of a South African gent dancing in a funny manner to Drake and 21 Savage's new hit has gone viral

TikTok user @elpadrino777_ shared a video of himself jiving to a remix Zulu version of Rich Flex

The remix is a translation of the song with an added twist as the Mzansi gent asks 21 Savage to go out for mogudu

One Zulu gent joined in on the online trend poking fun at Drake and 21 Savage's new hit song Rich Flex.

One gent decided to add his own funny Zulu twist to Drake and 21 Savage's new hit "Rich Flex". Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, @elpadrino777_/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

The song is the first track on Toronto rapper Drake and Atlanta rapper 21 Savage's first collaborative album, Her Loss. Drake and 21 rap about their expensive lifestyles while tying in women and substances on the track.

South African TikTok user @elpadrino777_ shared a video of himself dressed in an old school fashion "bhinca" style as he dances in a funny manner, making sure to poke his booty out as he moves around.

As if that wasn't enough, the song he is dancing to is his remix of Rich Flex in an IsiZulu version. While he starts out translating the song's lyrics in vernac, he goes on to add a twist to the song and goes on about asking 21 Savage to go and have some mogudu at Mai Mai and further tease him about having a girlfriend with a big forehead.

The hilarious track and @elpadrino777_'s dance moves had Mzansi peeps in stitches. Check out the video and comments below:

Pisces_hippie wrote:

“ ungasabuyi Jesu, bazokuxaka abantu bakho .”

Ilovemellow replied:

"Inkabi 21."

Kelebogile Moroe commented:

"21 aw'ngenzele okuthile .”

Fundiswa Mthalane responded:

“Ukulahlekelwa kwakhe = Her Loss .”

Phathumzi_Ntsika_Ndlovu replied:

"Amashumi amabili nanye Savage.”

Aphiwe Zondi reacted:

“ Akabuye uShaka Zulu abafana bakhe baxakile.”

Mabhungane said:

“Ai cha le walk akuyona eyenkabi u fast wena.”

Drake and 21 Savage: peeps react to the stars being sued over R70m for fake Vogue cover to promote 'Her Loss'

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Drake and 21 Savage are in hot water with Vogue after using the famed magazine's covers to promote their new album Her Loss

According to XXL, Vogue has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit. The international magazine claimed that the stars deceived and misled people with fake covers.

XXL further reported that court documents stated that Drizzy and 21 deceived 135 million people with fake covers.

