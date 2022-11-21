DJ Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana travelled to Rome, Italy, to celebrate their first pregnancy

The famous South African couple announced in early November 2022 that they are expecting their first child together

Lamiez and Khuli Chana have shared numerous photos from their trip to Italy, and online peeps have said that they enjoy the marriage and baby content

DJ Lamiez Holworthy and her bae, Khuli Chana, are living their best lives in Italy after revealing that they are expecting a bundle of joy.

On 3 November 2022, the Mzansi "it" couple took to their official Instagram pages to announce that they are having their first child together. Khuli, Lamiez's husband, has a daughter from a previous relationship, but Lamiez is a first-time mother.

Over the moon about their pregnancy, Lamiez and Khuli travelled to Italy for their baby moon. They've been posting all kinds of snaps on the internet, and curious peeps eat the baby content up all the time.

Based on one of the Instagram photos Lamiez shared, she and Khuli went to the Milani Cathedral. Lamiez wore a black tight-fitting dress in the photos, which showed off her adorable baby bump. The talented DJ paired the black number with a signature leather jacket.

Lamiez also shared photos of herself wearing South African designer Maxhosa's ensemble while sightseeing in Rome. The stunner accessorised her look with black Gucci sandals and a yellow small lush bag.

The Live Amp star also visited art museums, leaving many netizens confused as to who among her and the works of art is truly the work of art after seeing the stunning photographs.

View some other pics from Lamiez and Khuli Chana below:

South African peeps react to Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana's Italy trip pics

@nhlanhla_mafu said:

"The way your hubby just adores you "

@boitumelo_ditshego shared:

"This chapter? Beautiful❤️, Baby Morule is blessed already ❤️"

@emms_74 replied:

"So beautiful mommy Lamiez "

@givenmorowane commented:

"Enjoy every moment sis❤️"

@gorgeous_kimmie also said:

"Couple goals ❤️"

@nanakay_17 reacted:

"I love them❤️❤️"

@mimizer also wrote:

"Milano is treating you well "

@nkanyezikubheka added:

"Blessed "

