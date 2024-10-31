A 48-second video of an estate in Venda, Limpopo sparked a TikTok debate about its “estate” title

One woman gave a glimpse of the property and it left many social media users scratching their heads

While some claimed urban areas like Johannesburg would call it something different, others marvelled

A woman gave a glimpse of an estate in Venda. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @meladi27/TikTok

When it comes to Mzansi you can always count on a good debate. This time, it’s all about what qualifies as an “estate.”

TikTokker gives a glimpse of Limpopo estate

A woman @meladi27 recently posted a TikTok video showing her drive through the gate of Khokhonya Estate in Thohoyandou, Venda.

With 76k views and counting, the comments section has turned into a full-on discussion on whether Khokhonya fits the “estate” label.

Watch the video below:

Estate features explained

The place looks decent with beautiful houses but netizens were expecting to see luxe amenities.

The company's website says the estate provides the perfect rental apartment for residents seeking convenience, security, and great value.

"The development boasts a secure gatehouse manned 24/7 as well as a clubhouse, swimming pool and a kids play area."

See some TikTok comments from Mzansi people below:

@dikeightsow_ said:

"Chomi an estate without a boom gate is questionable. 😭"

@mahlatsesekhula5 asked:

"Ke estate ntwe? 😳 Where are the security guards?"

@SisuluMdluli typed:

"What’s the point though? Or Venda is also not safe?"

@PaulF wrote:

"Nah this is a complex or compound."

@Luckiestgirlontheplanet comemnted:

"Is the estate black owned? As in the entire land of that estate? I’m curious to know."

@Ire mentioned:

"Mmmh trying to check what's unbelievable. Venda is beautiful and this is expected."

@Gorilla08Vibes suggested:

"So dope. Kindly do an apartment tour, if it's possible."

@MamaKG added:

"This is called a complex in JHB."

