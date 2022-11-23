Mzansi media personality Thuli Phongolo has been accused of being a gold digger after peeps assumed she only dates rich men

The former Generations: The Legacy actress sparked a huge debate on her timeline when she shared that love alone is just not enough in a relationship

Fuming peeps called the popular DJ out after her post and claimed she's misleading young girls with her provocative statement

Thuli Phongolo has been accused of being a gold digger after she took to her timeline and claimed that love is not enough.

Thuli Phongolo has been accused of being a gold digger.

Source: Instagram

The former Generations: The Legacy actress was also accused of misleading young girls after she made the remarks. The DJ took to Twitter and insinuated that a lot goes into a relationship. Many people assumed that she only dates gents who are rich.

ZAlebs reports that Thuli Phongolo took to Twitter late on Tuesday, 22 November and posted:

"Unfortunately, love is not enough…"

The stunner's latest post rubbed some of her followers up the wrong way. Many called her out for allegedly being a gold digger.

@KhosiLeLeholo commented:

"Stop misleading young girls wena."

@Pablodialo2 wrote:

"Love is enough when both partners are in it for love. The problem is when one of them is hungry or in a business, selling what is supposed to be free, LOVE. Remember when it doesn't have a price tag its expensive."

@MzamaneSteven said:

"Not love, mara money is not enough."

@SirBobb47309591 commented:

"No, Sisi. Love is everything. The love that our Mothers continue to give us from birth up until now is everything."

@Sox_2000 wrote:

"If it's for sale then it shall never be ENOUGH, sis Thuli."

@mengezi_nyathi added:

"Nothing is enough even money is never enough."

Thuli Phongolo joins call for pit bull ban in Mzansi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo has joined the call to burn pit bulls in Mzansi. The actress shared that her ex-boyfriend owned three pit bulls, adding that it was always a terrifying experience being around them.

Mzansi wants the "vicious" dogs to be banned in the country after they mauled a couple of kids these past few weeks. Even some political parties want the "wild" dogs to be cancelled.

Taking to Twitter, the DJ said pit bulls are a total "no-no" for her. ZAlebs reports that Thuli went on to share that pit bulls go wild when they're not fed on their regular time.

