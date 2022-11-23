Lerato Marabe, the actress from Skeem Saam , dropped a bombshell when she revealed that she was molested

Lerato stated in an interview with Metro FM that Pretty's storyline is similar to what she goes through on a daily basis

The star also used the massive platform to disprove some long-held misconceptions about her love life

Lerato Marabe, who plays Pretty on Skeem Saam, opened up about her own experience with sexual assault.

‘Skeem Saam’ actress Lerato Marabe says she was molested in an interview on Metro FM. Image: @leratomarabe

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reported that the star opened up about her Skeem Saam character Pretty during an interview with Mo Flava and Khutso on Metro FM's Breakfast Show.

While explaining the difficulties that the character Pretty faces in the soap opera, she dropped a bombshell by claiming that, like the character, she was molested.

“A lot of the times, we go through the same thing, especially with the sexual harassment story. We went through the very same thing.”

Skeem Saam, according to TimesLIVE, aired a sexual harassment plot involving Pretty and Nimza in 2020. The soapie did the act in the hopes of bringing the often-overlooked issue to light.

Lerato went on to say that having experienced sexual harassment in real life made it easier for her to play a character who had experienced the same thing.

Lerato Marabe denies getting married in 2021 after photos in makoti clothing surfaced online

Lerato also used the Metro FM interview to address all of the rumours about her love life.

After pictures of the Skeem Saam star wearing makoti clothes trended in 2021, fans were convinced she had married. ZAlebs further reported that Lerato denied getting married during the radio interview.

“We were performing a ceremony at home last year. So it rained on that day and the blanket I was wearing that day is my granny’s blanket. So I just took a picture and posted it and everyone was like “She got married."

Lerato claimed that whenever strangers approach her in public and ask about her husband, she becomes confused.

