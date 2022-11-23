Kanye West has opened up about his frozen bank accounts following his anti-Semitic remarks that cost him billions of dollars

The US rapper-turned-businessman accused Adidas of freezing his hard-earned cash in a video that's doing the rounds on social media

Reacting to the superstar's complain about not being able to use Apple Pay, many people shared mixed views to his comments

Kanye West has opened up about his frozen cash. The US superstar and businessman accused his former business partners, Adidas, of freezing millions of dollars belonging to him.

Kanye West opened up about his frozen bank accounts after top brands cut ties with him.

Source: Instagram

The Can't Tell Me Nothing rapper lost his billionaire status after top brands like Adidas, Balenciaga and many others cut ties with him following his anti-Semitic remarks.

In a video trending on Twitter, Ye shared that he went from being a multi-billionaire to not being able to use his Apple Pay. Kanye West added:

"It can happen to all Americans for saying the wrong idea out loud."

Social media users took to @dondatimes comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed reactions to Kanye's remarks.

@PLAYBOI_WLR said:

"Freedom of speech is dead."

@writtenbyjessa wrote:

"Freedom of speech is alive and well, just look at all of the people spewing their racism and hatred online. However, that does not mean freedom from consequences. You can't just put a whole group of people in danger, and not think you're not going to have anything happen to you."

@LittleArniesLLC commented:

"I don’t agree with some of the things he has said, but you don’t get to take another man’s wealth. No matter how much you may even hate someone. They haven’t broken any laws. And the money was earned."

@beard_doom said:

"They absolutely can take his wealth, so long as it's stipulated in the contract he signed when initiating business with them."

@QuantvmBlaze wrote:

"All he had to do was apologize, and put his pride in his pocket. Y'all blowing this so outta proportion, it’s obvious that if you have an audience, you need to be careful what you say. If you’re a random dude like me and you, you can say basically whatever."

@thetophabibi added:

"Apologize? Man has been grinding since forever to make it to the top. Worked hours to perfect his craft, sold millions of records and multiple No1s and awards with successful businesses and now he has to apologize to spend his hard earned money? Y’all don’t hear yourselves?"

Source: Briefly News