We all hear about how wealthy the Saudi Arabia Royal Family is, but no one really knows to what extend

American rapper Lil Wayne explained how the Saudi Arabia Royal Family apologised to him after he had a problem with airport staff in the country

The Lollipop hitmaker said he was given a Franck Muller wristwatch worth R430K and a Lamborghini

We have rich people in the world, but the Saudi Arabia Royal family is rich rich. The family reportedly gave rapper Lil Wayne expensive gifts after he had trouble with the airport staff.

Lil Wayne has recalled how the Prince of Saudi Arabia gifted him a watch and Lamborghini truck. Image: Getty images.

Source: Getty Images

The American star narrated how he was prohibited from entering the country because he had too much jewellery and had to declare it to customs.

Apparently, the news of Lil Wayne's back and forth with the airport staff reached "His Excellency", and he went to his hotel room with expensive gifts to say "Sorry". The gifts included a $25k Franck Muller wristwatch, but he did not end there; he offered a Lamborghini truck. He said:

“After he was leaving the room, he said, ‘oh, I forgot, Lamborghini or Ferrari?’ I thought it was a general question. I said ‘Lamborghini’— I thought he was asking me which one was better. Then he asked, ‘what color?’ I said ‘black.’ He said, ‘In front of your house in three weeks. I’m very sorry for this.' I was still thinking that he was joking too. I said Lamborghini truck I heard they are new. I got that like two or three days ago!”

