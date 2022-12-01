Former Muvhango actress Simphiwe Simz Ngema has dropped four Instagram photos of herself looking hot in swimwear

The saucy photos had fans and South African celebrities salivating, and they left numerous compliments

Other Mzansi netizens chose to weigh in on Simz's caption about her difficult weight loss journey

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Simphiwe Simz Ngema has documented her weight loss journey on Instagram with four saucy swimwear photos.

Simphiwe Simz Ngema has opened up about her difficult weight loss journey. Image: @simzngema

Source: Instagram

The former Muvhango actress gave birth to her son Kearabilwe Kemorena two years ago and has opened up about struggling to get back in shape. As seen in Simz's recent Instagram post, the road to regaining her hourglass figure has not been easy.

Simphiwe posted four images while offering advice to new mothers who are having trouble losing weight.

Simz advised the new mothers not to compare themselves to other women. Simphiwe reassured the new moms that, while she looks good in the photos she shared, she still has a long way to go to get into the shape she desires.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Dear New mum, take your time with your body. You carried a whole human being. It’s okay to fall, as long as you don’t stay down. A little commitment and discipline can take you far. Stop comparing yourself to other people, it’s been 2years and I’m still working on my body. stay in your lane and love the body you are in.❤️"

Netizens and Mzansi celebrities flocked to the comments section after seeing the pics. Celebrities like Buhle Samuels praised the star's flawless physique while peeps chose to focus on the caption that discussed the body weight issues that new moms face.

@phutikhomo said:

"Waze wa hot mama"

@buhlesamuels shared:

"Imama malibe Konfident! "

@omolemomathebe posted:

"Also, new moms need to stop pressurising themselves and learn to be patient and extend as much grace to themselves as they do to others❤️ you look gorgeous."

@mmalenyalo_82 replied:

"3 humans later and I feel no pressure to look like how I was at Varsity. I am content. I eat clean, and I work out 5x a week, but I truly stay in my lane. Love it. ❤️❤️❤️"

@iamfionanyasha commented:

"I really needed to hear this..thank youit's been 11 days"

@lisastuur wrote:

"She’s 11 now and I still have isipejeje....but not complaining because I can’t have the teen body forever...oh wait also been training for 5 years now but ama ABS‍. eish not easy...good luck hun. You look amazing!"

@lebo_carossel reacted:

"I'm crying as I'm reading this. I want to bind my belly but my c-section is still painful and it's been two months. It hurts when I'm in public and people keep asking if I'm pregnant "

@tshego_mnc added:

"I needed to hear this I gained just over 20kgs during my pregnancy and it is exactly 2 months today since the c-section and I only managed to shed off only 10kgs. ❤️"

Faith Nketsi called a liar by Mzansi after denying having surgery after having her 1st baby Sky

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Faith Nketsi has debunked rumours that she had a nip and tuck surgery. The rumours have always circulated on the internet, but they have gotten worse since Faith gave birth to her first child, Sky.

Faith fueled the rumours by sharing photos of her snatched waist only a few months after giving birth. It appears that the snaps shocked Mzansi. Peeps don't believe Faith lost weight naturally because she quickly snapped back to her hourglass figure.

After seeing that the tummy tuck rumours were getting out of hand, Faith blasted rumour mongers on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News