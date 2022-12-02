Former Gomora star Israel Matseke Zulu has taken to his timeline to share a teaser of his upcoming podcast titled Up Close and Personal with Israel Matseke Zulu

The seasoned actor and artist shared that the upcoming podcast is about using his life story to change Mzansi people's lives for the better

Israel said he wants to use his influence to spread love after reportedly dropping a new song about his trials and tribulations in November

Seasoned actor Israel Matseke-Zulu has taken to social media to share a teaser of his upcoming podcast. The former Gomora star shared that he'll officially launch Up Close and Personal with Israel Matseke Zulu soon.

The Johannesburg-based star revealed that the podcast is under his own company named Wina Media. The 48-year-old media personality reportedly posted a teaser of the podcast on YouTube over the weekend.

Daily Sun reports that the podcast's main focus is to change people's lives. Israel said he'll use his influence to spread love. Israel Matseke-Zulu further shared that it will be a platform for other people to share their own experiences and life journeys, adding that it has been in the pipeline for almost a year.

The publication further shared that Israel dropped a new song, Phihli Phohlo, about his trials and tribulations in November.

Israel Matseke Zulu expresses joy over leg amputation

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that veteran actor Israel Matseke-Zulu expressed joy following his successful operation. The star, who was suffering from gangrene, had his leg amputated a while back at Rob Ferreira Hospital in Mpumalanga.

Israel was slaying his role on Gomora when the pain forced him to exit the telenovela. He couldn't take the pain anymore while on set and decided to leave the show.

He said a friend convinced him to do the operation because he had been to many doctors but they couldn't make the "electric shock on both his feet" go away. Even though Mzansi got to hear about his condition around August, 2021, Israel Matseke-Zulu said he had been battling the illness for about seven years.

