Ballito doctor Ryall Hamlyn recently finished restoring his family’s vintage Rolls-Royce Barker Drophead Coupé

The 1926 model stayed in his family for more than 70 years, mostly sitting parked

Hamlyn shared the finished car in a TikTok video, now back on North Coast roads

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A picture of Dr Ryall Hamlyn and the restored car. Image: citizen

Source: UGC

A Ballito doctor has restored his family’s 1926 Rolls-Royce after nearly 70 years, sharing the finished project in a TikTok video posted on 5 June 2026.

Ryall Hamlyn spent months bringing the Barker Drophead Coupé back to life. The vintage car had mostly stood parked at his family's home for decades.

A family Heirloom returns

The 20-horsepower Rolls-Royce has stayed within the Hamlyn family for generations. Locals reportedly nicknamed the old vehicle the Baby Rolls over the years.

Hamlyn shared the restoration through the North Coast Courier TikTok page. Clips showed the shiny red convertible driving around the Ballito home.

Other shots captured the car’s polished leather seats and elegant wooden trim. The century-old vehicle still runs on many of its original mechanical parts.

The 1926 Rolls-Royce Barker Drophead Coupé remains an incredibly rare classic model. A few of these vehicles still exist in working condition worldwide today.

The clip showed the car driving along a quiet, tree-lined driveway. The grand colonial-style home added to the vintage atmosphere of the clip.

Hamlyn reportedly balances his medical career with a passion for classic vehicles. His restoration reflects a growing trend of reviving vintage cars in South Africa.

The Rolls-Royce is now back in regular use around Ballito’s North Coast streets. Hamlyn encouraged residents to keep an eye out for the vintage car.

Enthusiasts say preserving old cars keeps important pieces of motoring history alive. The Baby Rolls now joins a small number of Barker Coupés still driven today.

Its return to the road offers a rare glimpse into early twentieth-century engineering. Locals hope to see the car making more appearances around Ballito soon. The restored Rolls-Royce now stands as a lasting tribute to family heritage.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News