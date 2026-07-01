Oratilwe Mauwane, a 20-year-old farm manager, runs a 10-hectare operation in Tarlton, Gauteng, that supplies Woolworths directly

Outgoing Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen visited the young farmer on 30 June 2026 and shared the moment online

South Africans flooded social media with praise, with many saying they could not believe his age and skill

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Screenshots of the video where Oratilwe Mauwane appears. Images: John Steenhuisen

Source: Facebook

A 20-year-old farm manager from Tarlton in Gauteng has left South Africans in awe after a video of his work went viral. Oratilwe Mauwane manages ONEO Farms, a 10-hectare operation that supplies Woolworths stores across the country.

Outgoing Agriculture Minister and new Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry John Steenhuisen visited the farm. He shared the visit on social media on 30 June 2026, showing Mauwane’s daily duties on the property.

Farm feeds major retail chain

Mauwane oversees crops including peppers, jalapenos and sugar snap peas at the busy operation. His farm forms part of a supply chain that feeds directly into Woolworths’ distribution centre in Midrand.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Eric, the managing director of ONEO Farms, confirmed the farm’s role in the retail giant’s supply chain. He explained that the operation works closely with another business, NTP Farms, to keep produce flowing.

NTP Farms specialises in okra and claims to be the only national supplier of the vegetable. Together, the two farms form a partnership built around a consistent supply for Woolworths shelves.

Steenhuisen used his visit to spotlight young people making an impact in agriculture. His post quickly gained traction, with thousands of South Africans reacting within hours of it going live.

Many users online could hardly believe someone so young held such responsibility. Some joked that the footage looked artificial, while others praised the dedication shown by the young farmer.

Comments poured in from people moved by the story. Many wished Mauwane well and thanked him for representing young farmers so proudly.

Watch the video below:

More stories involving Mzansi farmers

Farming groups and AfriForum have weighed in on the decision to remove John Steenhuisen as the Minister of Agriculture.

Andile Jali has quietly built a strong investment portfolio beyond football, focusing on property and agriculture.

Wendy Moshakga started Serage Farms in Moletjie, Limpopo, in 2021 after two years of unemployment left her with no options.

Source: Briefly News