International brand E! VIP will reportedly pay tribute to the late award-winning rapper Riky Rick

Riky Rick passed away earlier this year after committing suicide at his home in Johannesburg, Gauteng

His tribute will be aired on the first episode of E! VIP as the show returns for another exciting season

E! VIP to pay tribute to the late rapper Riky Rick. Image: David M. Benett/Getty Images and @rikyricky/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi will get to see Riky Rick's tribute which is set to air on E! Africa DStv channel 124 on 11 December 2022 at 8 pm CAT.

According to ZAlebs, A special E! VIP Riky Rick tribute episode will showcase Riky Rick's life and feature a few people he worked with, like Mihlali, Sjava, Boity, Nakai Nakai, Nasty C and many more.

The other parts of the series, which will air next month, 8 January, will follow the lives of other African superstars, including Sarkodie, Jo-anne Reyneke, Boity Thulo, Gert-Johan Coetzee, Nasty, Yemi Alade, Mihlali and Sarkodie just to mention a few.

The publication also quoted Managing Director Europe Middle East & Africa, Lee Raftey who stated that the production is happy to bring African audiences more local and original content. Also adding:

“E! VIP is the second original series to be produced for E! Africa this year, with the wildly popular Celebrity Game Night Season 4 returning to screens in spring 2023.”

Bianca Naidoo opens up six months after Riky Rick's tragic passing and shares details about her journey to healing

In another article, Briefly News reported that Riky Ricky's wife had broken her silence months after her husband's passing.

During her interview with SABC News, Bianca shared that she has struggled to come to terms with Riky Rick's passing. She said she has opened up to her children about their father's passing. She also shared that she had a very in-depth conversation with her husband before his tragic passing.

She said they had a beautiful conversation about everything, life, the kids, their relationship and how he felt. She also revealed that Riky Rick never stopped expressing his love for her. She said his last word to her was: "I am going home and I love you."

