Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is over the moon about her VN Global Media and Entertainment award nod

The Savage Beauty star is nominated for the Actress of The Year award alongside Kgosi Ngema, Omowunmi Dada, Osas Ichodaro, Rosemary Zimu and others

The awards celebrate stars worldwide, and the 2022 VN Global Media and Entertainment awards ceremony will be held in Cape Town on 15 December

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi Celebrates VN Global Media Award Nomination. Image: @ladynam_bm

Voting lines are already open for voting for your favourite VN Global Media and Entertainment award 2022 nominee.

Excited nominee Nambitha Ben-Mazwi took to her Instagram to share the news. she said this was the best birthday present for her. The TV star was celebrating her 34th birthday this week, 1 December.

"A birthday present Truly honoured by this recognition because every recognition counts and is a confirmation Now I need you guys to please vote for me to take this home. Voting lines opened yesterday on my birthday, so surely this is not a coincidence Voting link is in my bio. You can vote as many times as well, I think. Yay! Thank you, @vnglobalawards, for this recognition, she wrote on Instagram.

Fans and other celebrities, including Celeste Ntuli, Simz Ngema and Rosemary Zimu, to mention a few, have since taken to the comments sections to congratulate her.

