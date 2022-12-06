Mother of one Simphiwe Ngema recently took to social media to give a piece of valuable advice to new moms

The actress and singer said she is still working on her body since giving birth to her beautiful baby boy two years ago

Simphiwe's post gained the attention of many new moms, and they have also opened up about their body transformations

Simphiwe Ngema advises new moms.

Source: Instagram

Actress Simphiwe Ngema advised new moms to take their time with their bodies. She said it is important for them to understand that they carried a whole human being, and it's okay to fall as long as they get back up. She added:

"A little commitment and discipline can take you far. Stop comparing yourself to other people, it’s been 2 years and I’m still working on my body, stay in your lane and love the body you are in.”

Fans and other celebrities, including Buhle Samuels, Phuthi Kgomo, and Qwabe twins, just to mention a few, have taken to the comments section to react, and here are a few reactions: @booithandiwe7 said:

"Every day people saying I've lost weight, but I know in time I will be okay."

@matshidisoselokela said:

"So I had a baby in September and I feel so embarrassed with my body especially the belly coz I have dark stretch Marks and have a big tummy. Please help guys I can't even wear my 32 jeans."

@gabriellemaka shared:

"I gained 20 kgs during pregnancy.Baby 2 years now l only lost 5 kgs and im taking my time, no hurry no pressure."

Simz Ngema and her baby daddy Tino Chinyani reignite dating rumors after posting sultry snaps on Instagram

In another story, Briefly News reported that Simphiwe Ngema and her ex-boyfriend Tino fuelled love back rumors after sharing pictures online.

The pair posted separate pictures on their social media platforms, but the pictures were seemingly taken at the same event and they were also rocking matching outfits. Fans have since speculated that they are back together.

Many fans were touched when the pair announced their breakup a few months ago. Following the recent pictures, many have shared on Twitter that it's best to stay out of people's business.

