Media personality Lerato Sengadi, who was married to the late hip-hop star HHP, has allegedly found a new man

Recent reports reveal that Lerato is head over heels in love and already planning to tie the knot with her new partner

Lerato's late husband, Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo, passed away back in 2018 after he reportedly committed suicide

Lerato has paid tribute to HHP on social media every year since his passing. In a heartwarming post she penned on Instagram a few weeks ago, Lerato said:

"Every year when this day comes, I choose to celebrate ur life & what you are to so many of us."

Zimoja has recently reported that Lerato Sengadi's close friends have revealed that the media personality has moved on and found a new lover.

The publication quoted one of Lerato's friends sharing that Lerato met her new man through a mutual friend, and they have decided to keep their relationship under wraps. However, they do attend private functions together.

“They have been going out together, but their most recent public appearance was at Zakes Bantwini show at the luxurious Rockefeller Rooftop Hotel in Cape Town, and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other...Everyone could see the girl is in love,” the publication quoted the source.

