Proud mom Kim Kardashian shared cute snaps of her baby boy, Saint, as she celebrated his 7th birthday

The businesswoman and reality TV star penned a short sweet message on her social media platforms dedicated to her birthday boy

People have since flooded the comments section also to wish Saint a happy birthday, one person wrote: " Wishing him many more happy and healthy years to come!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kim Kardashian celebrates her son's 7th birthday. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

The proud mom of four, Kim Kardashian, is thrilled as her third-born son Saint West celebrates his 7th birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Kim said she loves seeing his baby boy grow into the kindest soul ever. She wrote:

"Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever!"

Fans have since shared their heartwarming birthday messages for Saint. However, others used the platform to drag Kim, calling her out for not cutting ties with Balenciaga following the brand's controversy. Here are a few from Twitter. @Sam_EJackson said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Happy 7th birthday to your baby boy! Sounds like he's growing into a kind soul. Wishing him many more happy and healthy years to come!"

@Sara73347099 wrote:

"Happy Birthday sweetheart. They grow up so fast, give them as many hugs and kisses as you can. In a blink of an eye, they are grown, taller than you and kissing you on top of your head."

@Atay831 said:

"She don’t care it’s her sons birthday she’s deflecting and waiting for you all to forget. She will continue being a Pedo support and will never cut ties with Balenciaga the hand that feeds her."

Diana @714DGL:

"She’s testing the waters and hiding behind her son to see if people r still pissed about the balenciaga thing."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce finalised, Ye to pay reality TV star R3.4m in child support: “Too much”

In another article, Briefly News reported that Kanye West is expected to pay $200K in child support following his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

According to CNN, Kany and KIM will share joint custody of their four kids. Rolling Stone also reported that the pair have "equal access" to their bundles of joy.

Social media users have since taken to Twitter to react to Kim and Kanye's settlement, and many shared that $200K a month is "too much."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News