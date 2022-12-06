Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and Rosemary Zimu have been nominated for Actress of the Year at the VN Global Media Entertainment Awards

The stars shared on their official Instagram pages that they are honoured to be nominated alongside other African stars who are making a name for themselves in the entertainment industry

Online peeps have flocked to Nambitha and Rosemary's social media pages to congratulate them on their incredible acting roles

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and Rosemary Zimu both received major award nominations in the last month of the year.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and Rosemary Zimu have received international recognition. Image: @ladynam_bm and @rosemary_zimu

Source: Instagram

The actresses will end the year on a high note after being nominated for Actress of the Year at the VN Global Media Entertainment Awards. According to TshisaLIVE, the ceremony honours stars from around the world who have excelled each year.

Nambitha and Rosemary shared their excitement about the nod on Instagram. The stars expressed their gratitude for being nominated alongside other African stars such as Khosi Ngema, Omowunmi Dada, Oluwabamike Olawunmi Adenibuya, and Osad Ighodaro.

Nambitha revealed that the nomination came as an early birthday gift. The celebrity wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"A birthday present Truly honoured by this recognition, because every recognition counts and is a confirmation Now I need you guys to please vote for me to take this home, Voting lines opened yesterday on my birthday so surely this is not a coincidence Voting link is in my bio. You can vote as many times as well I think. Yay! Thank you @vnglobalawards for this recognition #ThankYouJesus"

Rosemary also urged her supporters to vote for her, saying:

"God did it& just keeps doing it!! Here’s another ACTRESS OF THE YEAR nomination! I still can’t wrap my head around how God has changed my life this year thank you @vnglobalawards Please go to their page, click on the link in their bio & vote for your aunty ☑️ Thank you all for your love, support & prayers. I pray God continues to bless you"

South Africans congratulate Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and Rosemary Zimu

@samkelondlovu said:

"Congratulations Rosey bring it home gorgeous.

@charmonenhle_ shared:

" Congratulations Queen. Let’s start voting"

@lesego_vibby replied:

"Well deserved "

@boohle_omhle commented:

"Please hey, this is definitely your year Madam Super proud of you ke sisi ❤️"

@tsholz_empire wrote:

"Done and will continue to do so❤️"

@mmemagampa_21 added:

"Congratulations are in order hunnie"

DJ Zinhle gets international recognition, bags 42nd spot in DJANETOP top 100 best female DJs in the world

In other stories, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle is exactly the girl she thinks she is. The South African DJ continues to raise the Mzansi flag high when it comes to setting trends in the music space.

The Umlilo hitmaker has bagged herself a major international recognition. The star made it to the DJANETOP World Top 100 Best Female DJs of 2022. She made it to the top 50 of the list.

DJANETOP took to Instagram and announced that DJ Zinhle took the 42nd spot in the tightly-contested poll.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News