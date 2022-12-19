Umlando hitmaker Toss has taken to his timeline to share that he missed two of his gigs because of potholes, adding that he nearly lost his life

The Amapiano artist was supposed to perform in East London but was reportedly stuck on the road because of the area's unworthy roads

According to reports, Toss' followers praised him for not risking his life when they hit five potholes on their way to the gigs he missed

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Toss has revealed that he missed some of his gigs because of unworthy roads. The Umlando hitmaker did not get a chance to do his viral Umlando dance in East London recently because of potholes.

Toss missed two gigs because of potholes. Image: @indakabani

Source: Instagram

According to Daily Sun, the Amapiano artist also blamed a promoter for missing his performances. He shared that some people blamed him instead of the unnamed promoter who was in Dubai at the time.

The publication reports that Toss took to social media and claimed that they also hit five potholes and nearly lost their lives in the process. He shared that they got stuck on the road but "they are continuing insulting me".

Toss' supporters commend him for not risking his life

The outlet also shared that the star;s supporters commended him for nor risking his life by continuing to drive on the unworthy road. One of them questioned why road users continue to pay tax when the country's roads are not fixed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Toss gets Mzansi dancing again

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Toss has got Mzansi and other parts of the globe dancing again. The Amapiano artist's new song Ncebeleka is going viral on social media.

The star shot to fame earlier this year when he dropped Umlando. The Umlando challenge went viral. This time around, Toss is back with the Ncebeleka challenge. It has gone even beyond Mzansi borders, reports TimesLIVE.

Taking to Instagram, Toss posted a clip of a group of Japanese women getting down to the Ncebeleka dance challenge. Toss' fans took to his comment section to share their thoughts on the trending dance challenge. Many agreed that Toss has got another hit on his hands.

Source: Briefly News