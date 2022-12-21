Siv Ngesi trended on social media after swearing at Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla after President Cyril Ramaphosa was announced as the ANC president for the second time

The Woman King actor threw shade at former president Jacob Zuma's daughter after her favourite, Dr Zweli Mkhize, lost to Ramaphosa

Fuming peeps dragged Siv for using foul play when he addressed Duduzile on social media following the ANC's elective conference

Siv Ngesi took heavy shots at Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. She is the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma.

Siv Ngesi swore at Duduzile Zuma-Sambula after the ANC’s elective conference. Image: @sivngesi, @dudu_zuma_sambudla

Source: Instagram

The Woman King actor took to his timeline and swore Duduzile a few minutes after President Cyril Ramaphosa was announced as the president of the ANC for the second term.

Duduzile had been campaigning for Dr Zweli Mkhize to take over the leadership position from Ramaphosa. Unprovoked, Siv Ngesi took to Twitter and cursed at Duduzile Zuma, reports ZAlebs.

Mzansi drags Siv Ngesi

Some social media users took to the actor's comment section on the micro-blogging app and called him out for using foul language.

@Tsogang3 said:

"This account must be reported for insults. Who is this guy who is so vulgar? Bookmark this tweet for when he will be going in for woman abuse."

@LoratoPula wrote:

"I'll defend even Dudu from being spoken to like this, it's not okay Siv regardless what you feel and how right you may be. It's ugly."

@GiftedNozZA2 commented:

"THEE most distasteful tweet in 2022!!!"

@ayanda_m04 said:

"This is rather extreme, omg."

@Gibeni wrote:

"I may not agree with her in a lot of things, but you calling her this is so low of you, it doesn't matter if its just a tweet or what, but you stoop so low here, grow up man, you can do better than being so rude here."

@Mnomiya031 added:

"Manje wena 17 why you swearing? Just because you like wearing skirts doesn't mean you can swear a women like that wena. I don't care about her but that fact that you think you can swear one of our own. Go drink tea with Helen lo wannabe white boy want to be."

Siv Ngesi slams current Mzansi leadership

In other news, Briefly News reported that Siv Ngesi is not happy with current leadership of Mzansi. The Woman King actor wants the current government gone for failing to keep the lights on.

The fuming media personality took to social media to urge South Africans to join him and take action against the ANC-led government. The government rubbed Siv up the wrong way when Eskom implemented Stage 6 loadshedding Mzansi.

According to Daily Sun, Siv took to Instagram to share that he has seen countries around the world unite against their governments. He added:

"It's time we take out the trash once again."

