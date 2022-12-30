Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Baby With Alyssa Scott, Social Media Reacts: “A Whole Football Team”
- Nick Cannon trended on social media again for having another baby after the birth of his 11th child in November
- The US media personality welcomed his 12th baby with model Alyssa Scott, and they shared their joy on Instagram
- Netizens said they can't keep up with Nick's rapidly growing family and some said he has enough children to form a football team
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Alyssa Scott announced on her Instagram page that she and Nick Cannon welcomed their baby named Halo Marie Cannon.
The model posted a birthing video and wrote a touching message remembering her late child Zen Cannon who passed away on December 5, 2021.
"December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever."
Baby born with teeth goes viral, leaves hospital staff and netizens confused: “I'd be scared of my own baby”
Alyssa detailed the moment her daughter entered the world and Nick's reaction when he met his newest daughter.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
"I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying “it’s a girl” and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"
A lot of people on social media reacted with shock and could not believe that Nick has twelve babies now.
@Underrated_Dom said:
"Just reckless, normal parents with five kids in a happy marriage don’t have enough time for their kids and this man has 12 kids in different states. FaceTime ain’t enough."
American star P Diddy shows off his adorable newborn baby in 2 pictures, netizens in awe of her round and beautiful eyes: "She's perfect"
@twrecks155 wrote:
"That kid is going to get everything he wants except quality time."
@MIKEMELINOE added:
"Literally got a whole football team!"
@_jennyjen_26 posted:
"He literally has a kid every 4 to 6 business days."
@ammourchanel mentioned:
"Out of all the baby mommas, she deserves this she literally lost her last child I don’t blame her for trying again."
@lovandre wrote:
"Nick might as well move into the hospital."
@missstaceyj3 said:
"She’s already a big sister I bet."
Nick Cannon’s 12th kid on the way, dismayed netizens drag him over 2nd baby in 2 weeks
In another story, Briefly News reported that Nick Cannon is in the news again for being a father. The American media personality will have yet another baby soon.
Naturally, internet users had endless jokes about Nick for creating a huge family. News of Nick Cannon's latest baby set the internet ablaze as people expressed their surprise.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News