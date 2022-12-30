Nick Cannon trended on social media again for having another baby after the birth of his 11th child in November

The US media personality welcomed his 12th baby with model Alyssa Scott, and they shared their joy on Instagram

Netizens said they can't keep up with Nick's rapidly growing family and some said he has enough children to form a football team

Alyssa Scott gives birth to Nick Cannon's 12th child. Image: Bruce Glikas/Getty and @itsalyssaemm

Alyssa Scott announced on her Instagram page that she and Nick Cannon welcomed their baby named Halo Marie Cannon.

The model posted a birthing video and wrote a touching message remembering her late child Zen Cannon who passed away on December 5, 2021.

"December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever."

Alyssa detailed the moment her daughter entered the world and Nick's reaction when he met his newest daughter.

"I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying “it’s a girl” and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

A lot of people on social media reacted with shock and could not believe that Nick has twelve babies now.

@Underrated_Dom said:

"Just reckless, normal parents with five kids in a happy marriage don’t have enough time for their kids and this man has 12 kids in different states. FaceTime ain’t enough."

@twrecks155 wrote:

"That kid is going to get everything he wants except quality time."

@MIKEMELINOE added:

"Literally got a whole football team!"

@_jennyjen_26 posted:

"He literally has a kid every 4 to 6 business days."

@ammourchanel mentioned:

"Out of all the baby mommas, she deserves this she literally lost her last child I don’t blame her for trying again."

@lovandre wrote:

"Nick might as well move into the hospital."

@missstaceyj3 said:

"She’s already a big sister I bet."

