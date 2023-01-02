Kwesta has taken to his timeline to defend his collaborator Kabza De Small for not doing interviews after he was slammed for missing gigs and compared to other producers

Kabza was slammed by many for reportedly pulling a no-show twice in a row at a Cape Town club which has cut ties with him

Social media users shared mixed views to Kwesta's remarks after he jumped to Kabza's defence and told people to leave the Amapiano producer alone

Kwesta and Kabza De Small recently dropped a joint project and they're now defending each other on the timeline. Kwesta took to social media to defend his collaborator for not accepting any interviews from the media.

Kabza was slammed by many for not accepting interviews after a Cape Town nightclub named Rands called him out for pulling a no-show. The Amapiano producer also trended when many questioned his talent.

Taking to Twitter, the Ngud' hitmaker made it clear that Kabza De Small is not going to change for anyone and start doing interviews now. The rapper wrote:

Did Rands cut ties with Kabza De Small?

ZAlebs reports that Rands have cut ties with Kabza after he did not show up for gigs twice in a row. Peeps took to Kwesta's comment section and shared mixed views.

@motsepe_rems said:

"It's rubbish this idea that you need to do interview to perform international. To this date I don't know the voice of Murdah from Black Motion, yet he performed international."

@VuyoTranscends wrote:

"Your recent album is trash and the same goes for your tweet and Kabza’s k*k tendency of missing Gigs, you’ll never do this to white club owners or promoters coz you know they not as soft and forgiving when it comes to agreements they’d sue you back into poverty."

@mutunda_jabu commented:

"Kabza is just doing his music quietly and he must be left alone quietly as well..... interview for what and for who?"

@uMntungwa_Lo said:

"Nobody asked for Kabza's interview. Podcast panel were just saying Kabza doesn't do interviews, FACT. And that girl raised a very weak point that doesn't justify comparison between Momo (great producer with deep/soulful house background) & Kabza/Major League, Kabza has no competition."

Kwesta and Kabza De Small drop new joint EP

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kwesta and Kabza De Small dropped a joint project.

The artists took to social media on Friday morning, 2 December to let Mzansi know that the 10-track EP is now available on digital music stores.

The joint project is titled Speak N Vorstaan. Kabza produced the beats to the album and Kwesta penned fire verses. They also featured other prominent artists such as DJ Tira, Young Stunna, Professor, Sizwe Alakine and Toss, among others.

