Lady Zamar has taken to social media to clear the claims suggesting that Msaki used to write songs for her

A recent episode of Podcast and Chill trended after Msaki claimed that she wrote songs for a couple of singers, including Lady Zamar

Zamar revealed that she and Msaki only worked on one song together, adding that they co-wrote the hook to her single Freedom

Lady Zamar has taken to her timeline to react to Msaki's claims that she penned a couple of songs for her. The singer made it clear that she adnd Msaki only collaborated on one track.

Lady Zamar was reacting to the latest episode of Podcast and Chill in which Msaki reportedly claimed that she wrote songs for a couple of singers, including Lady Zamar. Taking to Twitter, Lady Zamar revealed that they co-wrote the hook to Freedom.

Lady Zamar thanks Msaki for her contribution to Freedom

Zamar further showed her gratitude to Msaki for her contribution in the song, adding that she apreciates sharing her journey with her, reports TshisaLIVE. Msaki revealed recently that she's quitting the music industry.

Zamar is one of the best song writers in the country. She had to let it known that she writes her own songs after the episode of MacG's podcast trended online. The singer disabled comments on her post.

