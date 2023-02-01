Content creator Tshepi Vundla had Mzansi excited when she made everyone believe that she tied the knot this past weekend, January 28

The social media star posted cute pictures and a video, fueling wedding rumours since her Sunday Instagram stories

Taking to social media, Tshepi said the day, which many people thought was her wedding day, was one of the best days of her life

JR puts wedding rumours to sleep. Images: @tshepivundla and @jrafrika

After Tshepi Vundla posted "wedding" pictures and a video on her Instagram, her partner JR, came forward to set the record straight and made it clear that he and Tshepi are not officially married yet!

JR sets the record straight about his tying the knot with Tshepi Vundla

According to TshisaLive, JR took to his "media room" to clarify the rumours. He said he didn't officially tie the knot with Tshepi this past weekend, but had a celebration which is part of the wedding process.

"The ceremony was made of close friends and our family on Saturday. It’s no secret Tshepi, and I concluded our lobola process in December and this was our next customary step," he said, as quoted by the publication.

The publication reports that JR also rubbished rumours that he has kids outside his relationship with Tshepi.

