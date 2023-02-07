Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, is a proud dad after the star made history by becoming the only artist with the most Grammy wins ever

The proud father headed to social media and shared a stunning picture of his iconic daughter alongside a heartwarming caption

He said he is incredibly proud that Beyoncé is fulfilling her childhood dream of making an impact in music

Mathew Knowles has taken to social media to rave over his iconic daughter Beyoncé Knowles-Carter after she recently achieved a significant fit.

Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, reacted to her historic Grammy Awards win. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The star broke records at the just-ended Grammy Awards to become the only artist (both male and female) to have the most Grammy wins and her father can’t keep calm.

Mathew Knowles celebrates his daughter Beyoncé’s wins

Taking to his Twitter page, Mathew Knowles said he was proud that his daughter managed to fulfil her childhood dream of making an impact in the world through her music. He also lauded the If I Were A Boy hitmaker for her fantastic work ethic. He wrote:

“Beyoncé, I'm so incredibly proud of you. Ever since you were a young child, you've wanted to make a worldwide impact in music. You had a dream and the work ethic to make it happen. And you did. And you continue to do so. Congratulations on your historic, record-breaking night! Love you!”

Fans react to Mathew Knowles’s sweet post to Beyoncé

The sweet post attracted hundreds of comments from social media users. Many said that Mathew Knowles should be proud of Beyoncé, who has become one of the greatest entertainers of our time.

@CorbinKobe_JSA1 said:

“When your parents believe in you "the sky is never ever your limit". You can achieve far greater things than ever before.”

@G_S_______ wrote:

“Yeah but as a father, you struggled to teach her how to put together an album. That's why she never won album of the year in her 20+ year career.”

@callme_naomi added:

“Please ask her to come to South Africa for her world tour as well, please tuu babake.”

@JosephValente noted:

“And parents who gave their all to support that dream. Y’all should be so proud! Congratulations.”

Source: Briefly News