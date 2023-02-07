Chris Brown apologised to pianist and music producer Rober Glasper after the star's rants on Instagram

Breezy took to his Insta stories to say some not-so-good things about Robert Glasper after losing the Grammy Award to him

In a screenshot circulating online, the No Air singer blamed the Grammys for his loss

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Chris Brown revealed that he apologised to Robert Glasper following his rants on Instagram when he lost the Grammy Award to the veteran music producer.

Chris Brown issued an apology to Robert Glasper. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Brown was in the running for the Best R&B Album award alongside Mary J. Blige, Lucky Daye, PJ Morton and the winner, Robert Glasper.

Chris Brown mocks Robert Glasper after losing the Grammy to him

According to E! News, the Under The Influence hitmaker headed to his Instagram stories to share his frustrations. Chris Brown said he was shocked that he lost the award to someone who is not popular. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Who the f--k is Robert Glasper. Ima keep kicking y'all! Respectfully."

Chris Brown issues heartfelt apology to Robert Glasper

The star later revealed that he had sent a heartfelt message to Glasper after the episode. Page Six reports that Breezy blamed the Grammys for his loss. His apology read:

"Congratulations my brother. I would like to apologise if you took offence to my reaction at the Grammys. After doing my research I actually think you're amazing. THE ORGANIZATION ISN'T DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE. YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the same category - two totally different vibes and genres. So from one Black man to another, CONGRATULATIONS. HOPE YOU ARE ABLE TO FEED YOUR FAMILY FOR LIFE. God bless my G."

Social media users react to Chris Brown's apology to Robert Glasper

Breezy shot to the top of the Twitter trends after sharing a screenshot of the message. Many blasted him for sending a self-centred apology, while others supported him.

@SheerOpulence2 said:

"Twitter hates Chris Brown so much they pretending to know who Robert Glasper is by the masses son I'm crying."

@AllRapTakes commented:

"This is so annoying how he tried to act like he was fighting against the system for misplacing them in the same category. You didn’t even know if he belonged in your category or not because you never heard of him."

@Gypsy_Gen added:

"Why does he have to say from one black man to another? Imagine if I said to one white man to another."

Beyoncé's Grammys look under scrutiny, fans ask star to fire her stylist: "It's giving foil paper"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Grammy awards saw international stars looking all kinds of elegant at the event.

One of the many stars hailed for always slaying at the Grammys is Beyoncé, but this year she disappointed the hive.

The Irreplaceable singer might have made history by becoming the only artist with the most Grammy awards, but peeps feel her outfit was not giving.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News