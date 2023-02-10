Expresso host Katlego Maboe and The Woman King actor Siv Ngesi are living large on vacation in the snowy Club Med resorts

The Mzansi media personalities are in France enjoying the snowy weather and playing snow games such as skiing and snowboarding

Katlego also showed off his performing skills when he took to the stage and performed Sister Bethina for other holidaymakers

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Katlego Maboe and Siv Ngesi are living large on vacation. The two Mzansi media personalities took to their timelines to share videos of themselves playing with other kids in France.

Katlego Maboe and Siv Ngesi are on a snowy vacation in France. Image: @katlegomaboe, @sivngesi

Source: Instagram

The TV presenter and the actor enjoyed the snowy weather at two well-known all-inclusive Club Med resorts in the French Alps - Club Med Tignes and Club Med Val d'Isere, reports ZAlebs.

Katlego Maboe and Siv Ngesi went snowboarding and skiing. They also attended yoga sessions, hiked a glacier, and performed for other holidaymakers. Taking to Instagram, Katlego posted a video of himself singing Sister Bethina.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi reacts to Katlego Maboe's Sister Bethina performance

Peeps took to the Expresso presenter's timeline and praised him for being a good vibe and for singing the country's party anthem to international tourists.

mrs______leo said:

"Love this! You’re such a vibe."S

Siv Ngesi commented:

"Killed it!"

reamohetsempobane wrote:

"Talented for days!! #giftsandtalents not wasted on you."

mgxotheni said:

"This song could easily win a Grammy."

fibie_elleh commented;

"And you had to sing that song, Kat."

shebang229 wrote:

"Love it. Enjoy your holiday Kat, much love."

nchaupe added:

"A whole Sister Bethina. Album dropping soon."

Nota Baloyi bags new young girl

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi is reportedly in love again. Pics of the controversial music exec cruising in his car with a stunner on his front passenger seat are doing the rounds online.

Scores of tweeps suggested that Kwesta's former manager has moved on after his nasty breakup with singer Berita.

The star used to drag his estranged wife on his timeline since she revealed that she moved out of their marital home early in 2022, reports ZAlebs. Pics of Nota Baloyi and his alleged new flame are trending on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News