Former Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene tattooed her wife's name, Lebo Keswa, on her ring finger

The star shared a picture of her spouse's name inked on her skin, and Mzani flocked to the comments section

People reacted by showering the lovers with compliments, saying their relationship was beautiful to witness

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Letoya Makhene and her wife, Lebo Keswa, are madly in love and have their names inked on each other's fingers to prove it.

Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa celebrated their love by getting matching tattoos. Image: @lebomakhenep

Source: Instagram

The former Generations: The Legacy star flaunted the tattoo to her many followers in an Instagram post shared on Sunday, proving that she's taken forever.

While Letoya got her tattoo in the month of love, February, Lebo got hers in January, as evidenced by a hilarious video posted by the actress.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Reacting to the couple showing off their love online, peeps had nothing but sweet things to say. There were no "it will end in tears" comments, just people screaming couple goals and some laughing at the pain the couple endured to get their names inked on each other's skin.

@miahun said:

"Hai maan, this is cuteness overload ❤️❤️❤️"

@mschaba7 shared:

"Lerato ❤️ la Love."

@thandokazi139 replied:

"So beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@kylecliftonfitzgerald

"I was waiting for you to get yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa join Sello Maake Ka-Ncube Maake and his wife Pearl in tattooing their love

Sello Maake ka-Ncube and his wife Pearl marked their second wedding anniversary by getting tattoos. The Skeem Saam actor captured the moment he got inked and shared it with his Instagram followers.

In the video post's caption, Maake stated how much he loves his wife and will go to any length to prove and demonstrate his undying devotion.

Letoya Makhene pens emotional post to wife Lebo Keswa: "I will always love you"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Letoya Makhene is a girl in love, and her social media posts prove it. The actress recently penned a sweet message for her loving wife, Lebo Keswa, on her Instagram page.

Lebo was celebrating her birthday, and Letoya showered her wife with love on Instagram. In a lengthy caption, Makhene thanked Lebo for being a sweetheart in their marriage.

The former Isidingo: The Need actress shared that sometimes their union is not rosy, but they always rise above their problems.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News