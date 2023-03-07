Nick Cannon has had social media buzzing after sharing a cryptic message about having another baby

The television personality, who has been trending for the number of children and baby mamas he has, revealed that he has a surprise coming

His followers quickly rushed to his timeline to tell the star to stop having more children for clout

Nick Cannon had his followers buzzing when he took to his social media pages to drop a big hint about welcoming another baby.

Nick Cannon had social media users talking when he posted a cryptic post. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Drumline star has been making headlines about having more children. Three months ago, Cannon welcomed baby Halo Marie with girlfriend Alyssa Scott.

Nick Cannon drops major hint about having 13th baby

It looks like media personality Nick Cannon is still having more children. The star has been in the media for his children and is not stopping anytime soon.

Taking to his Twitter page, the Wild' n Out host got his fans buzzing when he hinted that he had a big surprise for the fans. What got peeps talking was that he also added a baby bottle emoji. The post read:

"EXPECT some big news tomorrow."

Nick Cannon's fans react to his post about a big surprise coming

As expected, peeps flocked to the media personality's timeline to tell him to put the brakes on the issue. Peeps made it clear that they were tired of him having more babies.

@LaShandaMcCuin said:

"We already know it's baby number 5654465445668642906326789."

@IamLaurenGill commented:

"It better not be a maternity shoot!"

@THEQUEET added:

"Now Nick. You know what. Nah imma just keep it pushing. Do you boss."

Nick Cannon welcomes 12th baby with Alyssa Scott, social media reacts: "A whole football team"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Alyssa Scott announced on her Instagram page that she and Nick Cannon welcomed their baby, Halo Marie Cannon.

The model posted a birthing video and wrote a touching message remembering her late child Zen Cannon who passed away on December 5, 2021.

"December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️ Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever."

