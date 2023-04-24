Cathy Mohlahlana announced the birth of her twins on social media, and people were overjoyed for her

The broadcast journalist explained to her radio listeners that she had been off air for months because she was on maternity leave

Cathy's fans showered her with messages of congratulations and said they couldn't wait for her return to radio

Cathy Mohlahlana announced the birth of her twin boy and girl. Image: @CathyMohlahlana

Source: Twitter

Cathy Mohlahlana tweeted on April 24 that she gave birth to twins. The seasoned news anchor revealed that the boy and girl were born in January and apologised to fans for taking a social media hiatus, reported ZAlebs.

The radio talk show host kept her pregnancy private, and people wondered about her whereabouts. Her last tweet before the announcement was in mid-December, and her comeback was a pleasant surprise.

Cathy Mohlhlana talks about her new motherhood journey

According to Zimoja, the award-winning journalist assured her fans that she would return to work in May and shared what motherhood has been like in the past few months.

"I've been MIA. I know. I gave birth to beautiful twins in January, a baby girl and a boy. My maternity leave is almost up, and I'll be back at @SAfmRadioin May. I'm sorry for the blue ticking. The new motherhood streets have been real."

Read her tweet below:

Mzansi Twitter users shower Cathy with love

Khensani Musisinyane said:

"Wow! Congratulations. So happy for her."

Puleng Seitshiro posted:

"Wow! Congratulations are in order."

Nomsa Yarha mentioned:

"What a double-trouble bundle of joy Cathy, Congratulations sisi."

Johannah Nonhlanhla commented:

"Congratulations to herlots of blessings to her and her twins."

Mosili Seakgosing shared:

"Congratulations my girl and God bless and protect them. I'm a twin too."

Khathu Mafadza wrote:

"Some people look so innocent you'll not even think they are having it raw, anyway congratulations Cathy."

Phumlani Dlamini said:

"She will be back at work soon I missed her voice."

