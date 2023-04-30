Travis Scott is an American rapper who has carved himself an illustrious career with his unique sound

The rapper also has two children with reality TV star Kylie Jenner named Stormi and Aire Webster

Briefly News looked back at seven adorable moments Travis doted on his 5-year-old daughter Stormi on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Travis Scott and his daughter Stormi Webster during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty and @KUWTKWorld/Twitter

Source: UGC

Travis Scott is very camera shy, and there are few pictures where the rapper is fully facing the camera and smiling. However, Travis comes alive when he is with his daughter Stormi Webster and seems oblivious to the lenses that often follow them.

Stormi's mom and Keeping Up With the Kardashian star Kylie Jenner has gushed about Travis' parenting on Father's Day and said he is a fantastic dad to their little girl.

Stormi is clearly a daddy's girl based on the Sicko Mode hitmaker's Instagram posts. The duo often enjoy fun activities that fans can't get enough of, and Briefly News compiled seven of those wholesome moments.

1. Travis and Stormi pull screaming faces at the camera

The Astroworld rapper compared his daughter to Kylie in February 2021 and said she looks just like her mommy. He then posted pics of Kylie's mini and him screaming for the camera. In one of the pics, Stormi had a cute ballerina pose.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

2. Travis reflects on Stormi's growth

The rapper posted a video of Stormi when she was still very young and a sassy picture of hers a few months before her third birthday. He was sad, like most parents, to see his little girl growing up fast. The caption said: "First, they’re sweet, then they get older."

3. Travis celebrates Stormi's birthday and pens a sweet post

On Stormi's second birthday, Travis posted four pictures of the tiny tot hanging out with him at home, the office, and horseback riding. One of the pics was of Kylie while still pregnant with the girl and chilling at home.

4. Travis teaches Stormi how to speak

When the famous celeb kid was still learning to talk, Travis posted a cute video of her repeating the words hi and bye after him. Fans swooned over the sweet video in the comments section.

5. Stormi practises horse riding

It seems Stormi is a fan of horses, and her dad posted several pics of the girl on horseback. According to Evening Standard, Kylie imported a $200K pony named Frozen from the Netherlands when Stormie was just two years old.

6. Travis flaunts his family of three

Back when Stormi was still a few months old, Travis posted a video and pictures chilling with his baby on Instagram. He even showed what a hands-on dad he is and can be seen in the clip feeding Stormi. Kylie also made a rare appearance on Travis' page, and fans saw the then couple cuddled up on a yacht in France.

7. Stormi rocks out to Travis' performance

Stormi was already raging to her dad's music at just nine months old, and Travis shared the proud moment with his fans. The little girl danced and smiled as soon as her father appeared on the TV during his Astroworld tour, reported Popsugar.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly trying to legally change son’s name from Wolf to Aire due to regret

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly on a legal journey to change their son's name from Wolf Webster to Aire Webster.

They reportedly obtained the legal documents stating that the parents agreed that it was time to have Wolf recognised as Aire legally. Wolf has always been referred to as Aire since Kylie gave birth to him on February 02.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News