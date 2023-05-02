American superstar Rihanna stunned in a white gown at the Met Gala 2023, but many people were not impressed

The Met Gala 2023 paid respect to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld by making his designs the event's theme, and Riri interpreted it in her own unique way

However, netizens were taken aback by Rihanna's white ensemble, with some comparing it to tablecloths

Rihanna's 2023 Met Gala dress was roasted on Twitter. Image: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Global celebs were dressed to the nines for the 2023 Met Gala, but some, like Rihanna, were mocked.

According to Vogue, the lavish ceremony took place on 1 May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Rihanna graces the 2023 Met Gala's red carpet in a white dress

In true Rihanna fashion, she made a stunning entrance at the Met Gala 2023 with her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky.

The Umbrella hitmaker, expecting her second kid, wore a huge outfit covering her entire body. The upper body of the outfit was floral, and it hid her baby belly. Rihanna later removed the floral part of the dress, revealing a white silk dress with a flared base.

Riri accessorised the look with cat eye sunglasses, gloves and red lipstick for a pop of colour.

Check out the snaps posted by @PopBase below:

Rihanna's Met Gala white dress roasted

When @21metgala posted a video of Rihanna arriving at the Met Gala, netizens had a field day dragging her.

Despite Riri sticking to the theme to honour the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, fans roasted her. Many people mocked the white dress, while others were disappointed because Rihanna is known for her amazing fashion sense.

@foxsmooch said:

"It looks like whipped cream on my milkshake."

@abeerayy__19 shared:

"It looks like someone dipped her in whipped cream upside down."

@wuxipan posted:

"This is how I look on the couch with my blanket while watching movies."

@mull11212057 replied:

"Are they supposed to be dressing weird? That's what they're all doing."

@SabirahLohn commented:

"She showed up five hours late looking like your table cloth. #MetGala"

@oyejojoo added:

"I love Rihanna, but it's not giving."

