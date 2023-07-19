International boxer Floyd Mayweather threw shade at disappointed South Africans

Some hurt citizens flooded with comments section with questions about what he classified as the 'motherland'

The sportsman instead responded with a spicy caption as he checked in Monaco

Mzansi netizens may have inherited beef from American boxer, Floyd Mayweather after his recent visit to South Africa.

Floyd Mayweather and Mzansi start Instagram beef. Images: Prince Williams/WireImage, Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather posts Zimbabwean children on Instagram

Mayweather was on a Motherland Tour in July, and a CityPress report said that he wanted to unearth the next greatest boxer in Africa:

"I want to see the next Mayweather come from Africa and show the world the talent we have in South Africa. Every time I come back to the Motherland, I’m treated with respect and shown love.”

Despite several sightings and praise he received from the country, the world champ said not a single word about his experience in Mzansi, instead posted the neighbouring country Zimbabwe on his Instagram.

He captioned the post:

"Enjoying the Motherland Tour. Thank you, Zimbabwe for embracing me with open arms."

South Africans confront Mayweather on his choice of posts

The very democratic people of Mzansi were sure to voice out their feelings on his posts:

@innomorolong_backup complained:

"You posted Zimbabwe but you are not posting South Africa. You don’t love my country, stop pretending."

@dineomoloisane added:

"O poster Zimbabwe Mara hao poste South Africa? Pila pila wa re tella wena."

@ugodina_obi asked:

"Why don't you tag, South Africa? Are Afraid to let the world know Africa is beautiful?"

@innocentia_thapelom made a point of order:

"Don’t post South Africa, we must not feel entitled to you posting South Africa. This mentality of us feeling entitled to everything must come to an end. Post what you want on your page. Plus Zimbabwe is a beautiful African country."

@troy_ngoanajesus felt betrayed:

"Bro, you wanna tell me when you were in SA they never showed you beautiful places? Not even one picture of your South African trip I think the next time you come back we must give you a tour. @tbotouch I’m disappointed."

@thobile_madikizela asked:

"My guy, why didn’t u post any pictures while in South Africa?"

@owen.s.makova reminded peeps:

"Posting your location is dangerous in SA rest in peace AKA."

Floyd Mayweather throws shade at Mzansi netizens

The multiple world champion title holder fired back at the complaints with no explanation but with a simple post from a Monte-Carlo balcony captioned:

"Y’all keep running y’all mouth and I am going to keep running through passports."

Sophie Ndaba dazzles at Floyd Mayweather tour

Meanwhile, in another Briefly News report, Sophie Ndaba stole the show at Mayweather's "Go Black or Don't Bother" gala dinner aimed to fund young South African boxers.

The exclusive event was attended by royalty and was hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre. The elite secured their spaces on the dinner table from R2500 to R45 000.

