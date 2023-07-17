Floyd Mayweather has been making headlines in South Africa and Zimbabwe since his recent visit to the two African countries

The retired boxing champion said he was in Africa for part of his highly anticipated Motherland Tour

Mayweather caused a scene on social media after his video shopping at a local store and checking the prices on some of the items

Floyd Mayweather is still trending on social media following his visit to Zimbabwe and South Africa. The star made sure his presence was felt in Mzansi with a glamourous star-studded event.

Floyd Mayweather shops at Markham in Sandton

Floyd Mayweather may be a millionaire but he knows that quality clothes don't always have to be designer clothes. The star caused a buzz when he was pictured checking out some clothing items at Markham.

The viral video shared by @pmcafrica on Twitter shows the American boxer and his team in the store. The video also shows Mayweather checking the prices of some of the clothes.

Mzansi reacts to Floyd Mayweather's video shopping at Markham

As expected, the video of Floyd Mayweather shopping at Makharm received mixed reactions from Mzansi. Some asked why an international celebrity like Mayweather was shopping at Markham, others felt it was just a publicity stunt from the star.

@Sabza200BC said:

"Is he here in Mzansi now. I doubt Markham in Zim land would be thing stocked up. Okay great."

@RonnyMhlanga commented:

"Is he not buying the store?"

@SGT_KyleGarrick added:

" what happened to shopping at Gucci store?"

@JackSinthumule added:

"Checking Relay Jeans prices when you are a billionaire is crazy business "

@mdhara_Kuzz noted:

" we paid a million for him to come here and he goes to SA for mahala ‍♂️"

