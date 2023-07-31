Sjava has shared snaps from his French getaway, where he learnt a bit of French and showed off his skills in a few tweets

He and his colleague Big Zulu recently had a performance in the Mother City for their Inkabi Zezwe tour

The muso joked about gaining haters because he went to Paris and received some flack for it

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Sjava has shared snaps from his French getaway, where he recently came back from.

Sjava has let fans in on his recent trip to France, where he also shared some of his French speaking skills. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Sjava enjoys some time out in France and shares some snaps from his trip

Taking to his timeline, Sjava shared snaps of him walking the streets of Paris and captioned one of the posts:

"Been having fun and learning so much here in Paris."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Taking note of some of the responses he received, Sjava joked about gaining haters because he was in France.

"I've gained haters just by saying I am in Paris."

Netizens poke fun at Sjava, say his fashion sense missed the mark

Taking to his comments section, netizens said:

@_Thembalihle_ said:

"Lol these people are jealous, don't mind them."

@peendy_Lwandle said:

"If you need a bodyguard, sir talk to me."

@MbeleNkululeko said:

"Return back home Sjava before you turn into a slay queen."

@MaWashing325 said:

"Sjava, you need to do photo dumps every month."

@Thishakakotin said:

"I feel like you're doing the most this year."

Trevor Noah's Paris getaway leaves his fans green with envy

Another celebrity to have recently visited the city of love, Trevor Noah, shared some of his most treasured memories there.

He said that he had a bad experience with a French airline after they lost his luggage, Trevor said Paris has his heart.

"Paris thank you so much for the love and support you showed me this weekend. I enjoyed sharing meals with you, laughs with you, and having the best arguments at 2 AM outside a cafe. I don’t know what to expect but all my expectations were exceeded. Paris has my heart and Transavia still has my luggage."

Sjava has stated his reason for not collaborating with up-and-coming artists anymore

Briefly News previously reported that Sjava has decided to never collaborate with other up-and-coming artists.

He stated some of his reasons for this and said that theft would be the main reason people never get along with each other.

Netizens agreed with him and said he is right.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News