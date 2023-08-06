Jamie Foxx got into trouble with the Jewish community for uttering statements believed to be antisemitic in nature

In an Instagram post, Foxx used the death of Jesus as a metaphor to refer to how he was recently betrayed.

He apologised for his post, and celebrities supported him and defended him in the comments section

Jamie Foxx apologised after he posted a picture on Instagram which resulted in him being accused of antisemitism. Image: @iamjamiefoxx

Source: Instagram

Jamie Foxx got into hot water with the Jewish community and had to apologise for his recent statements.

Jamie Foxx posted a picture on Instagram which offended the Jewish community. Netizens stood fully behind him and did not see anything antisemitic about his statements.

Jamie Foxx apologises for the anti-semitic post on Instagram

In his Instagram post, Foxx expressed his feelings about being betrayed by a friend by comparing the betrayal to that of Jesus Christ, who was betrayed by one of His disciples.

In his post, Foxx said:

“They killed this dude named Jesus. What do you think they’ll do to you?”

His post hashtagged ‘fake friends’ and ‘fake love.’ However, his post did not go down well in the Jewish community, and Jamie Foxx was called out for antisemitic speech.

The Django star penned an apology on Instagram and deeply regretted his words

Celebs defend Jamie Foxx for his statements

Celebrities on his apology post rushed to defend him.

Music producer Breyon Prescott said:

“Anyone around you knows that you have no hate for anyone! You’re the best, and don’t let anyone make you think differently.”

Real Housewives of Dubai star Hofit Golan commented:

“It’s scary today. You say anything, and someone somewhere is offended. I found no offence in what you said, and I’m Jewish. But it takes courage to apologise regardless of whether you need to. So bravo for being the good guy.”

The Parkers actress Porscha Coleman remarked:

“You were talking about someone you thought was a friend who turned out to be a backstabber. The hashtags reference that. Society is so sensitive these days!”

Film director Ariel Vroman defended Jamie.

“To all my Jewish friends, please know that Jamie has not an inch of hate in him. He is a man who truly lives his life with a strong code of love and respect.”

