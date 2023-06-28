Nicole Barlow has attempted to dispel the fury against her by apologising to struggle hero Chis Hani's wife

Barlow posted a distasteful tweet calling for Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe to be assassinated like Hani was in 1993

In her apology, the environmental activist compared the trauma of Hani's murder to living under the ANC's rule

JOHANNESBURG - Environmental activist Nicole Barlow set social media on fire with an offensive comment about struggle hero Chris Hani's assassination.

Nicole Barlow issued an apology to Chris Hani's family for the distasteful comment she made about his assassination. Image: Nicole Barlow/Facebook & Wlter Dhladlhla/Getty Images

After a tsunami-like wave of backlash from angry South Africans, Barlow wrote an apology letter to Hani's wife, Limpho Hani.

After "deeply" apologising to Limpo and her family, the shamed activist compared the trauma Hani's loved ones endured when he was tragically murdered to living under the ANC.

Nicole Barlow makes light of Chris Hani's assassination

The apology is related to a tweet she posted where she wrote:

“We missed an opportunity to do a Chris Hani on him”

Barlow was referring to Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, City Press reported.

In a rush to explain away why she made the comment which has been intensely criticised, Barlow said she was deeply sorry for any pain and suffering the tweet caused Hani's family.

Nicole Barlow takes aim at ANC in apology letter

It didn't take long to bring her dislike of the ANC into the apology letter. Barlow wrote:

"It would be disingenuous to even suggest I know how you feel or the indelible mark his murder would’ve left on your life and that of your family.

“Our pain at seeing the ANC lay waste to a magnificent country that could’ve so easily served the needs and desires of every citizen — regardless of race — is no less traumatic."

Barlow added that she believes that if Hani had not been assassinated, the circumstances in South Africa would not be as dire, TimesLIVE reported

South Africans unimpressed by Nicole Barlow's apology to Chris Hani's wife

Below are some comments:

@Ori_RSA said:

"They won’t accept this lousy apology. Racists have been forgiven since 1994 up to date? Smh."

@zeus_883 commented:

"On behalf of the Hani family and all South Africans, we hereby reject her apology, she must be prosecuted."

@MokoneNgwato claimed:

"They always apologize when ish starts to affect the bag."

@Judaeda3 added:

"The damage has already been done to Chris Hani's family, and need to take action and sue Nicole for millions of rand."

@Zack_here asked:

"She meant what she said, why is she now all of a sudden pretending to apologise?"

