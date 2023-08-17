Britney Spears' husband Sam Ashgari has threatened to leak the star's private information if his request are not met

The actor and the international pop star filed for divorce after tying the knot in June last year

Asghari is allegedly demanding more than what their prenup said he should get and said he would release the information to the public

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari are headed for divorce but it will not be a smooth one. This comes after reports that 29-year-old Asghari is threatening to leak Britney's embarrassing information if his demands are not met.

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari is allegedly threatening to leak her private information amid divorce reports. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sam Asghari allegedly blackmailing Britney Spears amid divorce

According to Page Six, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's divorce will not be smooth as the actor is allegedly demanding more than what is stated in their prenup.

The couple who tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony last year had previously agreed that any money that Britney made before the marriage was hers and Asghari does not have a claim to it.

Following their divorce announcement, the Asghari is reportedly demanding more and has threatened to release embarrassing information about the star if his demands are not met. A source close to the couple said:

"He is attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid."

Fans rally behind Britney Spears amid divorce

Social media users have called out Sam Asghari for allegedly threatening to leak Britney's private information over money. Many said the star is a golddigger who is willing to sell his pride for money.

@karinachenery said:

"I Stand With Britney, Sam Asghari isn't worth it. We Love You Britney ❤️"

@IamEriOluwa added:

"Selling your pride for money ain't worth it. When leaving a marriage. People should only take out what they brought or contributed to it. That's what's honourable."

@SweetCarmel77 commented:

"I think Sam Asghari is counting the years of being with Britney Spears & she allegedly cheated so he wants some money for his lost years. "

@AGentleMental noted:

"This washed-up wanna-be actor needs to be happy he’s getting a cent from Britney."

