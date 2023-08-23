Another win for Gogo Esther Mahlangu as she has put the Ndebele culture on the map

She has partnered with American singer John Legend on a Belvedere campaign

Social media thinks the incredible artist is being exploited for not getting her name printed on the bottle

Esther Mahlangu has collaborated with John Legend and Polish vodka Belvedere with her artwork. Images: @esthermahlanguart, @johnlegend

Iconic Ndebele print painter Esther Mahlangu has bagged another campaign, this time with Polish beverage giant, Belvedere.

Esther Mahlangu's partnership with John Legend and Belvedere

The collaboration, which Belvedere and John Legend's social media accounts are still mum about, Joy Zelda posted about it on Twitter:

"John Legend x Esther Mahlangu x Belvedere: Musician John Legend has collaborated with Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu to design the colorful and bold bottle inspired by the campaign 4 values, security, support, inspired, unity."

Check out the colourful bottle in this post:

Tweeps disgruntled by the Esther Mahlangu x Belvedere partnership

While some congratulated Gogo, most found the exclusion of her name to be unfair:

@MiniVelar lamented:

"Gogo Esther is too underrated in this country. She is not celebrated enough."

@dante_lway found something amiss:

"What’s the purpose of John Legend here?"

@HsAttitudesucks protested:

"Bravo, but she deserves better. Her name should be in the forefront too, her legacy needs to live on. People should ask, who's Gogo Mahlangu, all it looks like is an African being taken advantage of again.

@Hlopheza90 asked an important question:

"Did they acknowledge mam Esther on that poison of theirs or her artwork?"

@HsAttitudesucks felt ashamed:

"Very disappointed by the level of disrespect, but well done to her."

@___kabiolafullstop___ said:

"Liked n unliked coz where is her name? What did John Legend do?"

Esther Mahlangu designs go global

The Mpumalanga-born artist's work has been celebrated internationally. One notable campaign was with BMW when she designed their 525i interior.

The University of Johannesburg awarded her an honorary doctorate in 2018 for her contribution to South African arts.

