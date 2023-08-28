Elon Musk's younger brother is also heavily monied, and his worth exceeds R10 billion

He also has a slew of businesses and has a history of doing business with his brother and securing bags in the process

Not only that, but he has also gotten in trouble with the law for business deals that were considered to be a violation of trading principles

Elon Musk comes from a family of serious accomplishers, and his younger brother Kimbal Musk, is no exception.

Not only is he a billionaire worth R13 billion, but he also sits on the boards of two of his big brother's companies, Tesla Inc. and SpaceX.

He is also a serial entrepreneur in his own right and has made a name for himself separate from his eccentric and illustrious big brother.

Kimbal Musk is worth billions

Many people may not know that Kimbal is two years younger than Elon. His net worth stands at a whopping R13 billion, stemming from his empire of businesses.

He first tasted entrepreneurship when he had a College Pro Painters business before joining forces with his brother, Elon. The two siblings started Zip2, which was an online city guide company. They then sold the company for R5.7 billion.

As a chef, he owns a chain of classy eateries in the US called The Kitchen Group, which has restaurants across the United States. A closer look at his Instagram account shows that he is not in the limelight like his brother is and instead loves food and eating out. He also loves sharing content of himself cooking for his family.

Kimbal and his brother were investigated for breaking trading rules

However, he has had his fair share of controversies. Kimball and Elon were investigated last year by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. According to Reuters, Kimbal and the Twitter CEO reportedly violated insider trading rules.

The SEC set their sights on Kimbal after Elon asked his Twitter followers if he should put his 10% stake in Tesla. A day before this, Kimbal offloaded his stake valued at over R2 billion.

