Steve Harvey became a trending topic on social media after he addressed some misconceptions about his wife, Marjorie Harvey, and their marriage

The American TV host said he is tired of people slandering his wife's name because she is one of the best women he has ever met

He added that the divorce rumours have strengthened their bond because they won't allow haters to separate them

Steve Harvey opened up about his marriage with Marjorie Harvey. Image: @iamsteveharveytv and @marjorie_harvey

Steve Harvey defended his wife Marjorie Harvey's honour against social media trolls and blogs.

Steve Harvey claps back

The US comedian said the online hate and negative talks about their marriage have only made them stronger.

"The woman I married is a good woman. She is the best thing that ever happened to me. She's God sent, she's loyal, she's faithful, and she's a kind and loving person."

He also shut down rumours that Marjorie was the reason he got a divorce from his previous wife, Mary Lee Harvey. Steve said his former marriage was long over before the paperwork was signed in 2005.

"And y'all quit talking about how she was in my other marriage and ruined it. She didn't. She was nowhere around that. I got divorced in 2005. My marriage was over when the Kings of Comedy was out."

Steve protects Marjorie against trolls

The Family Feud host also insisted that Marjorie is not a gold digger, as most people claim, saying he had nothing when their relationship started in 2006.

"In 2005, let me help you with something. I had nothing! I lost the radio show we were on in LA. May 23rd, I lost the radio show, and on May 10th, I lost the TV show. Steve Harvey had no money."

Watch the clip circulating on X below:

Steve's rant circulates online

Netizens reacted to the video with mixed opinions. Many applauded Steve for standing up for his woman.

@vanman_1000 mentioned:

"Shout to Steve, bruh because if they ain’t true, you got to stand by her."

@bigmel tweeted:

"Famous last words."

@rapandrnb said:

"Even after he just said what he said, these ninjas are still hating."

@Giftaveli wrote:

"Maybe he was the one who cheated. Sounds like damage control."

@SuzetteWade18

"Quite frankly, I hope that they make it, TOGETHER!"

