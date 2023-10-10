Beyonce Knowles-Carter's company Parkwood Entertainment dropped a trailer for the upcoming Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Parkwood Entertainment dropped the trailer for the ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’ movie and the Beyhive is ecstatic. Image: @beyoncé

Source: Instagram

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will be bringing her entire Renaissance World Tour to life in a film dedicated to it.

Teaser for Beyoncé's film drops

The global pop icon, Beyoncé, announced that she will be releasing a film based on her world tour titled Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

In the trailer, snippets from her performances can be seen, as well as her fans dressed to the T. She can also be heard saying she turns into a different animal whenever she is performing.

When she announced the film, Beyonce wrote:

"Be careful what you ask for, ‘cause I just might comply."

Her company, Parkwood Entertainment, dropped the teaser for the film and the internet was shaken.

The film will be dropping in the United States theatres on 1 December, and tickets are already being sold through her website.

Fans cannot keep calm

Her fans, the Beyhive, are amped for the film, but many are waiting for the global release dates to be announced.

@heypierreking

"The opening scene is definitely gonna be the continuation of that I’M THAT GIRL teaser. We’re gonna enter the Beyoncé portal and get lost in her multiverse for 2 and a half hours. I’m so excited."

@Tcmccr added:

"This isn’t diva behavior…I thought you were dropping news."

@chr0matihoe asked"

"Ok, so where tf are the Australia dates?"

Beyonce shows love to Megan Thee Stallion

In a previous report from Briefly News, Grammy award-winning singer Beyoncé sent love and expressed gratitude towards fellow H-Town diva Megan Thee Stallion.

They teamed up to perform the Savage Remix for the first time since they released it at the Renaissance World Tour.

Beyonce said: "My H-Town sister, thank you for gracing the RENAISSANCE TOUR. Until next time." This sparked speculation if they would hop on stage again in future or will they be performing.

