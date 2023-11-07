Doja Cat apologised to her fans after she shared a very upsetting video on her Instagram stories

She immediately apologised afterwards, however, then she made another video in which she made the exact same sounds

Lately, the popstar has been posting increasingly disturbing material, causing her fans to become more and more concerned

Doja Cat apologised for the disturbing video she shared online but immediately posted another one.

Source: Getty Images

Grammy Award-winning popstar Doja Cat shared a harrowing video on her Instagram stories. In the video, the singer mimics what many might say are monster sounds in an attempt to be funny.

Doja apologises for making the video

Taking to her Instagram stories, Doja Cat posted the video and, a few minutes later, apologised for it.

The videos were shared by X blogger @PopBase, who wrote:

"Doja Cat in new Instagram stories."

After her apology, she immediately made another creepy video where she mimicked the exact same sounds.

Doja said:

"You guys, I am so sorry, I did not mean that. I didn't mean for me to do that video, that was really disturbing. I am serious."

Doja's video sends chills down people's spines

Lately, the Paint The Town Red singer has been posting increasingly unsettling material, causing her fans to become seriously concerned.

Her fans said:

@Suvarna_17 said:

"Every time she tries to be funny, this sounds keeps playing on loop in my head."

@visiaons added:

"She's trying way too hard to be edgy and weird while in fact I cringe everytime I see her and she gives me the ick."

@Irunnia_joked:

"She might actually be insane."

@broztitute said:

"I need Doja just to drop music… no pictures, no videos, no social media, just music."

@imnotauntblazer said:

"I just don’t get how you can be nearing 30 and still think this is funny."

Doja eats mayonnaise and Coco Pops

In a previous report from Briefly News, Doja Cat shocked fans by sharing a picture of a bizarre meal consisting of mayonnaise mixed with Coco Pops on her Instagram.

She captioned the post with a question about UFO stories, diverting attention to her fascination with aliens and her new album. Fans reacted with confusion and criticism, questioning her choice of meal and her behaviour as an adult celebrity.

