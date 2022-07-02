Doja Cat has made history by becoming the second female rapper with the most platinum singles after Cardi B

The Need To Know rapper who is now sitting in second place with rapper Nicki Minaj achieved the fit after RIAA certified some of her hits

According to reports Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj now have 16 platinum singles while Invasion of Privacy hitmaker Cardi B has 17 platinum singles

Doja Cat is making major strides in the entertainment industry. The star who bagged her first award at the just-ended Grammy Awards has struck again.

Doja Cat now joins Nicki Minaj and Cardi B as the female rappers with the most platinum singles. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Juicy hitmaker made history by becoming the second female rapper with the most platinum singles after Cardi B.

According to Hot Hip Hop News, the rapper achieved the historic feat after receiving 22 new certifications from the RIAA. Uproxx notes that Doja Cat now ties queen of rap Nicki Minaj with 14 platinum singles each while WAP hitmaker Cardi B is number one with 17 platinum singles.

Per the publication, RIAA certified the Grammy Award-winning rapper's singles Juicy, Need To Know, Ain’t Sh*t, Streets, Rules, Get Into It (Yuh), Candy, You Right featuring The Weeknd, Like That featuring Gucci Mane, Tia Tamera featuring Rico Nasty as Platinum, with Say So and Kiss Me More featuring SZA now five-times and four-times platinum, respectively. Additionally, Freak, Bottom B*tch, So High, Mooo!, and her song featuring Ariana Grande are officially Gold-certified.

The Wife actor Dumisani Dlamini allegedly meets daughter Doja Cat: "I'm in New York with my baby"

In more news about Doja Cat, Briefly News reported that it looks like The Wife actor Dumisani Dlamini and his daughter Doja Cat have mended their strained father-daughter relationship.

Dlamini always catches heat from Mzansi social media users for boasting about a daughter he hadn't met until recently. The proud father often posts his daughter's achievements on social media while peeps accuse him of being a deadbeat dad.

The Sarafina star was heavily blasted a few months ago when he celebrated his daughter's Grammy Award win. Many said he was only showing her off because she is now an international star.

Source: Briefly News