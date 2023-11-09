Kim Kardashian revealed that she secretly got her first-ever tattoo with a group of friends

The reality TV star shared in an episode of The Kardashians that she got a tattoo in 2021 after hosting SNL ( Saturday Night Live )

Social media went crazy over the reveal, with many quoting Kim's famous line about putting a bumper sticker on a Bentley

Kim Kardashian shared that she got an infinity sign tattoo done on her inner lower lip in 2021. Images: kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley! The SKIMS star revealed in a recent episode of The Kardashians that she got a secret tattoo done inside her lower lip in 2021 after hosting Saturday Night Live.

Online users were stunned by Kim's peculiar tattoo placement and many referenced her appearance on Wendy Williams's show about putting a bumper sticker on a Bentley.

Kim Kardashian reveals first tattoo

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, fans were stunned to learn that Kim Kardashian had a secret tattoo - on her lower lip for that matter!

The reality TV star told viewers that in 2021, she and a group of friends including her sister Khloe got matching tattoos but she decided against getting one on her hand like everyone else.

"Something you don't know about me, when I hosted SNL, me and my friends all got matching tattoos. I was like if 'there's not a shot, I will get a tattoo.'"

She then revealed her tiny infinity sign tattoo on her lower lip:

Social media reacts to Kim K's tattoo

Fans are more stunned at Kim's tattoo placement than the fact that she got one in the first place.

Back in 2009, when asked if she had any tattoos, Kim dropped her famous 'bumper sticker' line on Wendy Williams, indicating that she has none:

"No. Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?"

fazpo said:

"Well i guess the Bentley is now a Toyota corolla."

madamefeyella asked:

"Inside her lip? What aesthetic or functional purpose is it serving in there? Women billionaire problems."

swe_etlove was confused:

"What was the essence of tattoo people can’t see?"

Kim Kardashian sparks dating rumours

The SKIMS founder has been linked to several NBA and NFL players in her day, including ex-husband Kris Humphreys who was famously married to the 43-year-old star for 72 days. Kim later opened up about the marriage, saying it was "disastrous."

