SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian is rumoured to be dating US footballer Odell Beckham Jr

The Kardashians cast member refuelled the dating rumours after she was spotted attending his birthday party in New York City

The two stars sparked romance rumours when sources told the US media that they had been spending some time together

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr had people thinking they really are an item after they attended a party in New York City. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Stefano Rellandini

Source: Getty Images

Reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian is rumoured to have found a new man.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. Kim's new flame?

The celebrated SKIMS founder attended US footballer Odell Beckham Jr's 31st birthday party in New York City. The party, which took place on 6 November, was attended by a few celebrities and Kim was one of them.

Fans noticed that they had matching outfits, with both the stars donning black ensembles and similar accessories.

Romance rumours started last month

This wouldn't be the first time The Kardashians star and the athlete sparked romance rumours. According to TMZ, sources debunked the speculations that stated they had been spending a lot of time together.

The news publication reported that the two are friends and that Kim Kardashian has no interest in dating anybody. She is more focused on growing her business and career.

Other news blogs reported that Kim is focused on her children but is open to dating should she find Mr Right.

Kim struggling to handle daughter North?

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that North West prefers staying with her father Kanye West. This is because she finds his rented apartment more appealing over her mother's mansion.

" 'Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef and he doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment.' And she'll start crying, 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment.' "

North roasts mom Kim in viral clip

In a previous report from Briefly News, North roasted her mother in a viral clip from an episode of the Hulu series, The Kardashians.

North was asked what she thought about her mother's work, to which she responded, "What does she do?"

