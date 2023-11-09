Rick Ross criticized Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir, Worthy, suggesting she is psychologically lost and needs counselling

The rapper emphasised that no one cares about the Girls' Trip actress' personal life and relationships

Fans expressed disapproval of Ross's harsh comments and questioned why he commented on the matter when he also has a memoir

Rick Ross had no kind words to say about actress Jada Pinkett Smith and her top-selling memoir Worthy. The rapper seemingly suggested that no one cares about Jada's personal life.

Rick Ross dissed Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir ‘Worthy’. Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rick Ross disses Jada Pinkett Smith's book

Jada Pinkett Smith has been making headlines since the publishing of her memoir, Worthy. The star spoke about personal experiences in the book, including that she and Will Smith separated years ago and her controversial relationship with the late legendary rapper Tupac Shakur.

Reacting to a question about Jada's book during an interview with Rolling Stone, the Purple Lamborghini rapper said:

"I don’t think I agree with Jada Pinkett. To me, she’s psychologically lost and needs some counselling. Jesus! What are you going to tell us next?

"No one cares. That’s what they don’t understand. Sometimes as celebrities, you can get out of touch."

Rick Ross' comment about Worthy receives reactions

Fans believe the rapper was too hash and shouldn't have commented on the matter. Reacting to a Twitter post, some people blasted him for dissing Jada when he also has a memoir.

@cecedoesstuff said:

"I know Mr. Put a Molly in her drink isn’t offering personal commentary on Black women. I just know I didn’t read that."

@TiMarieStyle added:

"Why did anybody ask his opinion on this? It obviously wasn't for him so all he had to do was skip it."

@nxtbesthing said:

"I’m sure there are things in his book that people may not have cared for either tho ‍♂️."

@AsiaMacaron noted:

"Rick Ross’s memoir debuted at #5 on the NYT bestseller list while Jada’s debuted at #3."

50 Cent against Jada Pinkett “embarrassing” Will Smith

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that actress Jada Pinkett is on a roll, and rapper 50 Cent has had enough with her confession sprees, insinuating the general perspective she is out to embarrass her estranged husband, Will Smith.

The Candy Shop hitmaker took to his Twitter (now known as the X app) to reshare Jada's new confession that she sold crack when she was younger.

