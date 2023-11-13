Congratulations are in order for popular Botswanan comedian William Last KRM

The funny-man recently bagged himself an award at the African Entertainment Awards USA

William received praise from Mzansi celebs including Black Coffee and Master KG

Botswana comedian William Last KRM was congratulated by Mzansi celebs for his African Entertainment Awards USA win. Images: williamlast_krm

Source: Instagram

William Last KRM is an internationally acclaimed comedian! The Botswana artist recently bagged an award at the African Entertainment Awards USA and received praise from fans and fellow celebs. William was nominated in three categories and managed to bag the Digital Content Creator of the Year award.

William Last KRM bags AEAUSA award

William Last KRM is flying the Botswanan flag high after his latest award win. The comedian recently jetted out to America for the African Entertainment Awards USA, where he was nominated in three categories: Digital Content Creator of the Year, Best Comedian and Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist.

The Botswanan funny-man shared a photo on his Instagram page after winning the Digital Content Creator of the Year, beating the likes of Lasizwe and Nadia Jaftha:

As one of the country's most popular comedians, it's a bummer that William didn't get the Best Comedian, which was scooped by Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun.

He should have tried his luck with the Best Dancer/Group category after the slick Amapiano dance moves he pulled recently.

Netizens show love to William Last KRM

There's no doubt that William made his country and the entire continent proud with his win. Supporters and celebs fawned over the comedian:

realblackcoffee praised William:

"King!"

abdul_khoza said:

"BRING IT HOME!"

masterkgsa showed love:

"Congratulations KING!"

legends_barber said:

"Congratulations!"

robot_boii responded:

"Well-deserved!!!"

Arnold_Mutamiri said:

"Thought he's from SA. Anyway, congrats our bro!"

