Amanda du-Pont was recently awarded at the Standard Bank South Africa Top Women Awards

The actress and presenter was honoured with the Media Personality of the Year award and was overcome with gratitude

She sent a heartfelt thank you to the organisers and received praise from fans and peers on the prestigious award

Amanda du-Pont celebrated her big win at the Standard Bank South Africa Top Women Awards as the Media Personality of the Year. Images: amandadupont

Source: Instagram

Amanda du-Pont was honoured with an award at the Standard Bank South Africa Top Women Awards. The former Skeem Saam actress was awarded the Media Personality of the Year award and received praise from her peers who shared her excitement.

As one of the ladies who accused Jub Jub of abuse, Amanda honoured all women and encouraged them to stand tall and fight for what they believe in.

Amanda du-Pont receives Standard Bank award

Amanda du-Pont's life has been a whirlwind these past couple of years but success has not failed to locate her.

The beloved media personality recently bagged an award at the Standard Bank South Africa Top Women Awards as the Media Personality of the Year. She took to her Instagram page to thank the organisers and honour every woman she represents:

"I love woman, support woman. I believe the future of leadership and entrepreneurship lays in the delicate hands of woman."

Mzansi praises Amanda du-Pont's award win

Fans and followers showered Amanda du-Pont with praise for her prestigious award:

djzinhle was in awe:

"Wow!"

norma.mngoma praised Amanda:

"So proud of you!"

bridgetmasinga said:

"Flawless. Congratulations!"

tanseycoetzee fawned over Amanda:

"Congratulations babe, and you look so beautiful!"

irene_thetexpert said:

"You literally just reinvented the word regal in one picture."

faith.moalusi praised:

"Award-winning Superstar!"

cocodafonseca responded:

"The Disney princess we deserved growing up. You look stunning, congratulations!"

terrypotterrain posted:

"Let's get you a throne asap!"

