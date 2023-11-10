Media Mogul Bonang Matheba will be hosting the first Time 100 Impact Awards in Rwanda

She announced that she was honoured by the giant TIME magazine on her Instagram timeline

Her new hosting job that will be held in November was celebrated by celebville and her legion of followers

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

The queen B, Bonang Matheba, has bagged another prestigious gig. She will host the first-ever award show by TIME magazine, the Time 100 Impact Awards 2023, in Kigali, Rwanda, on 17 November.

Bonang Matheba has bagged a 'TIME' magazine hosting gig that will be held in November in Rwanda. Images: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

The award show is an extension of the Time 100 Most Influential People, but this one looks at the global leaders who impact their respective industries.

Bonang Matheba announces she will host 1st Time Awards in Rwanda

The media mogul was proud to tell her followers about the milestone gig and posted the appointment on her Instagram, saying:

"Next stop- Kigali, Rwanda. Honoured to host the Inaugural @time 100 Impact Awards 2023."

Check out her cool post below:

Netizens congratulate Bonang Matheba for her TIME hosting gig

The Being Bonang reality show star is known for putting her A-game when it comes to award shows. For the 2023 Miss SA final ceremony, where she was the hostess, she spent over R60K on her four fabulous outfits, aiming to impress.

Online spectators were wondering what she had in store for the Kigali awards and said:

callherthato said:

"Congratulations to you Rwanda, not a lot of countries get hosting bragging rights because let me tell you now she’s going to eat! Chew ! GOBBLE!"

valentine_machethe predicted:

"Next stop, MISS UNIVERSE!"

brian_nzilane agreed:

"Next stop, Miss Universe! congratulations on this one Queen. Go slay!"

zanelepotelwa affirmed:

"My Queen who keeps on WINNING!!! Absolutely LOVE this. It’s only right that an impactful woman hosts them."

sir_lovelock complimented:

"The BEST host and MC in the entire African continent, go do what you do BEST!"

iamtronjabulani said:

"The Queen of Live Broadcast at it again! Congratulations."

nombekomaneli hyped her:

"Who else can do better than you? Go and show them who Bonang is presenting. Ube live ke sana just nje ubona wethu pha na phaa."

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala to host Nigerian award ceremony in SA

In a related Briefly News story, Biggie's favourite titan, Khosi Twala, announced she would host the most prestigious Nigerian award ceremony held in Mzansi.

She told Briefly News that The Nigerian Community Excellence Awards aimed to recognise Nigerians building the SA economy and strengthen the two nations' relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News